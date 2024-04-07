Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $71.89. 4,254,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

