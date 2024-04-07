DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 127,951 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of BioNTech worth $44,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

BNTX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. 290,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,499. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $131.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

