DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 69,443 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $55,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,876,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.