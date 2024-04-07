Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 150,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,553. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

