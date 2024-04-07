DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,972 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $53,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SLF traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 278,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,079. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

