Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,553 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.46% of Stantec worth $41,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. 79,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1548 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

