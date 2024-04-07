Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233,721 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Splunk worth $57,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Friday. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.