DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.74 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Gartner worth $45,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.36. 233,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,056. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

