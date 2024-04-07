DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 71,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Mobileye Global worth $61,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,870,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 1,533,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,539. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

