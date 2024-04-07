DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,423 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,139. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

