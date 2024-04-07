Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $68,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. 3,684,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,126. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

