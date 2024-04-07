Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.45. 991,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.28.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

