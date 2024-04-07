Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

