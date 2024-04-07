Smith Salley & Associates Sells 278 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 288,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,801. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.