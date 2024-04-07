Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.66 and a 200-day moving average of $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

