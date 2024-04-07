Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

