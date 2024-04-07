Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 37,676,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486,796. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.