Barrett & Company Inc. Has $842,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barrett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

