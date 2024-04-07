NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.