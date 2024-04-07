PLBY Group (PLBY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PLBY Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PLBY Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 PLBY Group Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.45%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLBY Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -119.60% -81.52% -18.32% PLBY Group Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $142.95 million -$180.42 million -0.42 PLBY Group Competitors $1.85 billion $35.08 million 10.67

PLBY Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PLBY Group peers beat PLBY Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

