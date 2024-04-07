Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,856 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. 1,398,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,484. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

