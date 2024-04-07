Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

