Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 1,070.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.13. 276,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,927. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.