Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Origin Materials worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 273,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,851. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. Origin Materials had a net margin of 82.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

