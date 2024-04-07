Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.1 %

HealthStream stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

