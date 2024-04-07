Brown Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,567,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

