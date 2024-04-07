Brown Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brown Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.63. 499,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

