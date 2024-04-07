Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,892. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1664 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

