Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $27.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 431.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

VIG traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 672,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,574. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

