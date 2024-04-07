Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TrueCar by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 31.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueCar Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUE remained flat at $3.33 on Friday. 170,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,053. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

