Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 156.2% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 438,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $288.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTX

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.