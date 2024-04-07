iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 172,557 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

