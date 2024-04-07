Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,216 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $186,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.24. 594,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.31.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

