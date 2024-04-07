732 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,562,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.28. 63,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,267. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.79 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

