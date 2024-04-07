Smith Salley & Associates Buys Shares of 17,052 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $757,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. 2,749,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

