Smith Salley & Associates Sells 396 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Sysco were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,314. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.