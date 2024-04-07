Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Invests $352,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $12,438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 756,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

