Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,438. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.