Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 702,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,347. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

