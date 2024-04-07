Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 30,422,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,303,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

