SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,823 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.