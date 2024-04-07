Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.10. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

