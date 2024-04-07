CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

