Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD remained flat at $14.84 during trading on Friday. 786,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,782. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.