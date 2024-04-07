Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

