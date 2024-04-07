Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 31,556 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

BATS GCOW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,769 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

