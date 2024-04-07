Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,712,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.18. 1,034,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,295. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

