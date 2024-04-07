Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Southern by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 141,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

