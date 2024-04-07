Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $415.18. 210,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.59 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

