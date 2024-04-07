Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.32. 1,931,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

